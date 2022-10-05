Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Nicholas John Anderson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £102.39 ($123.72) per share, with a total value of £102,390 ($123,719.19).

SPX opened at £108.30 ($130.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,586.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($208.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is £110.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($126.87) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £132 ($159.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £122.68 ($148.23).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

