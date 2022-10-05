SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.03.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
