SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

