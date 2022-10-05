Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Stock Price Down 3%

Stadler Rail AG (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stadler Rail from CHF 46 to CHF 40.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

