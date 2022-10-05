Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $746.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $66,084.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $908,524. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.