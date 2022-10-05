Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.83. 170,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,070,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

