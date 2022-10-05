Steven E. Cunningham Sells 29,674 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Enova International Stock Up 7.0 %
NYSE ENVA opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
