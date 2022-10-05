Steven E. Cunningham Sells 29,674 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enova International Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

