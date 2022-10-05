Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 316% compared to the average daily volume of 966 call options.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $826.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.03.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Velo3D by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,855 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Velo3D by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 256,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Stories

