Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PG&E Call Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 21,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 15,124 call options.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 60.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 489.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in PG&E by 4.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,223,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,669 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

PCG opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

