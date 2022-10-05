Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,820 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.64. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock worth $32,989 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

