StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

