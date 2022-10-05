StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 3.4 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile



Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

