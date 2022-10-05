StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 3.4 %
BLIN stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
