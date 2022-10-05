StockNews.com Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Hold

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

