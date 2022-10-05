StockNews.com Upgrades Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) to “Hold”

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Koss Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of -0.63. Koss has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.