StockNews.com Upgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to “Hold”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.