StockNews.com Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Buy”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Saul Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

