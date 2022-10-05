StockNews.com Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.