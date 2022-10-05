StockNews.com Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Buy”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.09.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
