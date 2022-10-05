Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.05.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,615 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,121,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.