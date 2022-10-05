Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Trading Up 0.1%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 671,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 103,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 137,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,841 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

