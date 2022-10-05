TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.38. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 4,095,645 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,514,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,344 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

