Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 2,022,402 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

