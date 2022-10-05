TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE TEL opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

