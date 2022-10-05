Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 51.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 184.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

