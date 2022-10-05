Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

