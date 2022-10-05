Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

