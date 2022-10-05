The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,881,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

