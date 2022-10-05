The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

ETR:BAS opened at €42.30 ($43.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.28. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.