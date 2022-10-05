The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Target Price to $13.75

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.75 to $13.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s current price.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

OWL stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

