The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

