The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

