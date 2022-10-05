The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.8% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

