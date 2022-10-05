The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

