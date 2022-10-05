The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 569,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

