The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Mosaic stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

