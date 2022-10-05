The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 10.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.21 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

