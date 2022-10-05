The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 7.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
