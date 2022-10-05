The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.24.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

