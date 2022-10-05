The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The stock has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.