The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,414 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

