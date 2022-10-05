The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

