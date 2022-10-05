The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,576 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,171,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

