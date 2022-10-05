The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.