The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,171,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

