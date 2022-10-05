The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

