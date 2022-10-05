The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 106,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,607.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

