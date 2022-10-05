Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Trading Up 8.3%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20). Approximately 314,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 151,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

Thor Explorations Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of £104.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,625.00.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

