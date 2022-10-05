Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.18 and traded as high as $24.37. Tidewater shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 404,960 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tidewater by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 12.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

