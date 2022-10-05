Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

TBCRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

