Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Shares Down 47.5%

Shares of Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) dropped 47.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 105,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

