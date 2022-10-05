TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.