Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP now owns 384,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 415,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

