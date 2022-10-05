Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MBS ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,455 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,328 put options.
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
